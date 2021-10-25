Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 October 2021 – Celebrated gospel singer, Gloria Muliro, has walked down the aisle with her lover, Evans Sabwami, a Kenyan-born pastor who resides in the United States of America.

Gloria and Evans exchanged vows in a colourful wedding ceremony in Newyork.

The ceremony was attended by her close friends and fellow gospel singers such as Solomon Mkubwa, Reuben Kagame, and Anastacia Mukabwa.

She stunned in a grey gown while the groom rocked a grey suit.

She shared photos of her colourful wedding on her Facebook page and captioned them,” Finally finally…My autumn wedding in New York”.

Muliro had been single for six years after she parted ways with her Congolese husband, Pastor Eric Omba.

She walked out of her five-year marriage with the man of God after she discovered that he was cheating on her with multiple women.

She also accused him of emotional abuse and mismanagement of her finances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.