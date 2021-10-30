Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 30 October 2021 – Gloria Muliro and her husband Evan Sabwami have delighted Netizens after they shared photos exploring New York City.

Gloria shared cute photos on her Facebook page showing the places they visited and the activities they took part in.

“I love New York City,” she captioned her post.

She was all smiles as her husband, who has lived in America for many years, took her around New York City.

Gloria and Evans exchanged vows last weekend in a colourful wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

She divorced Pastor Eric Omba in 2015 citing infidelity and fell in love with Sabwami a few years later.

