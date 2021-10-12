Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s journey to State House is now unstoppable.

This is after Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, joined Baba’s winning team ahead of the much anticipated 2022 General Election to the utter surprise of Deputy President William Ruto.

While declaring his support for Odinga, Njuki said that he has been having a dilemma on whether to support him or his main opponent, William Ruto.

The Tharaka Nithi Governor decided after consulting his county residents.

“I have been torn between supporting Ruto and Raila, but according to several rallies I have addressed here in Tharaka Nithi, the old narrative has changed.”

“The time has come to join the winning team. I can bravely opine that Raila Odinga is the next President,” said Muthomi Njuki.

His declaration comes after 4 other governors from the Mt Kenya region declared their support for Raila Odinga.

Led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, the group vowed to popularise Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region.

The other three include Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), James Nyoro (Kiambu), and Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua).

“We shall plan and coordinate structured engagement with the region focusing on elected leaders, community leaders, business leaders, farmers’ organizations, the faith organizations, and key opinion leaders and shapers in the region,” they said in a statement read by Governor Nderitu Muriithi.

Lee Kinyanjui has taken a step ahead in his support for Raila as he has been considered as one of his possible running mates in the 2022 presidential bid.

Early this month, Kinyanjui was crowned as a Luo elder at the Nakuru County headquarters.

This came after he declared to vote for Raila for the first time in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST