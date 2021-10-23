Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has reacted to sentiments made by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, in Nyamira County on Friday, where he said members of the Kikuyu community will be outsiders if Raila Odinga’s forms the next government.

Junet, who spoke during Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting in Nyamira town, noted that Raila’s presidency will only be a major win for the people of Nyanza, adding that other regions like Mount Kenya have produced several presidents hence they will be treated as visitors.

“Next government will be of the Nyanza region, Mutahi, you will come to Nyanza as visitors,” Junet who is a close ally of Raila Odinga told Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

Reacting to Junet’s sentiments, Gachagua said what Junet said is a clear indication that Raila Odinga’s presidency will neglect the people of Mt Kenya.

“These are the people president Uhuru Kenyatta is telling us to give to the government?

“They are threatening to exclude us from the government even before they get it,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua went ahead to say that just like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae was rejected, they will also reject the former prime minister as they have always done since 1997 when he contested for the presidency for the first time.

“There will be no opportunity to carry out these threats against Mount Kenya people.

“We shall reject him the way we have always done since 1997,” he stated.

