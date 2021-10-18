Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Company: Chamiachi Hotel,

Industry: Hospitality,

Location: Mombasa,

Position: Several,

Our Client is a small boutique Hotel based in Mombasa. They seek to hire experienced staff in the following departments:

Cooks

Chefs

Accounts

Marketing

Front Office

Only persons with 2 or more years’ experience in the hospitality field should apply.

Applicants should indicate their salary expectation in the Cover Letter.

How to apply

If you are interested in the position and meet the above requirements, kindly send your application together with a detailed CV, testimonials and certified copies of your original certificates quoting the job title on the email subject, to: humanresource.chamiachihotel@gmail.com

Applications should reach not later than 27th October 2021.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted as part of the shortlisting process.