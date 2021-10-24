Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Front Office Supervisor

Does the hustle and bustle of life excite you? Are you able to create a loyal following, whilst handling the pace and keeping your team checked in? Then why not come and join us at the Radisson Hotel Group to Make Every Moment Matter! where our guests can relax and enjoy the experience!

Our first class Front Office Team is the heart of the house where we exude patience, empathy and personality to host the show and where we strive to deliver a hospitality experience that is beyond expectation – creating memorable moments for our guests.

As Front Office Supervisor, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering exceptional service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!

Interested then why not say Yes I Can! as we are looking for passionate people just like you!

Responsibilities

Supports the smooth running of the front office department, where all aspects of the guest journey and experience are delivered to the highest level

Works proactively to improve guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries and problem resolution

Delivers on plans and objectives where front office initiatives & hotel targets are achieved

Supervises the front office team fostering a culture of growth, development and performance within the department

Accountable for ensuring that costs and inventory are controlled, that productivity and performance levels are attained

Builds and maintains effective working relationships with all key stakeholders

Takes ownership to deliver an effective planned guest engagement programme

Ensures adherence and compliance to all legislation where due diligence requirements and best practice activities are planned, delivered and documented for internal and external audit, performing follow-up as required

Qualifications

Experience in front office

Strong supervisory and managerial skills with a hands-on approach and lead-by-example work style

Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry

Ability to find creative solutions with proven problem-solving capabilities offering support where required

Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence, time and energy

Experience of working with IT systems on various platforms

Strong communication skills

How to Apply

