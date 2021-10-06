Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Front Office Assistant

Responsibilities

  • Assist the receptionist with answering incoming phone calls.
  • Schedule appointments as requested.
  • Sort incoming mail so it can be given to the proper recipient. This includes keeping outgoing mail organized and getting it ready to be sent out.
  • Route calls to the appropriate individual or department as needed.
  • Greet incoming clients, patients, or customers as they enter the office.
  • Front office assistants listen to office voicemail and make notes to record the pertinent information from these messages.
  • Maintain the office inventory, restocking items and making note of inventory shortages when needed.

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Marketing /Public relations
  • Three years’ experience in a similar position
  • Experience in Digital/Social Media Marketing
  • Excellent Communication skills

How to Apply

Applications can be sent to:

The Principal,
KISWCD Technical College
P.O. Box 57961 – 00200, Nairobi
Tel: +254 724 772878

Email: info@kiswcd.co.ke

Website: http://www.kiswcd.co.ke

