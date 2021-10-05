Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Front Office Assistant

Responsibilities

Assist the receptionist with answering incoming phone calls.

Schedule appointments as requested.

Sort incoming mail so it can be given to the proper recipient. This includes keeping outgoing mail organized and getting it ready to be sent out.

Route calls to the appropriate individual or department as needed.

Greet incoming clients, patients, or customers as they enter the office.

Front office assistants listen to office voicemail and make notes to record the pertinent information from these messages.

Maintain the office inventory, restocking items and making note of inventory shortages when needed.

Qualifications

Diploma in Marketing /Public relations

Three years’ experience in a similar position

Experience in Digital/Social Media Marketing

Excellent Communication skills

How to Apply

Applications can be sent to:

The Principal,

KISWCD Technical College

P.O. Box 57961 – 00200, Nairobi

Tel: +254 724 772878

Email: info@kiswcd.co.ke

Website: http://www.kiswcd.co.ke