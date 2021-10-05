Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Front Office Assistant
Responsibilities
- Assist the receptionist with answering incoming phone calls.
- Schedule appointments as requested.
- Sort incoming mail so it can be given to the proper recipient. This includes keeping outgoing mail organized and getting it ready to be sent out.
- Route calls to the appropriate individual or department as needed.
- Greet incoming clients, patients, or customers as they enter the office.
- Front office assistants listen to office voicemail and make notes to record the pertinent information from these messages.
- Maintain the office inventory, restocking items and making note of inventory shortages when needed.
Qualifications
- Diploma in Marketing /Public relations
- Three years’ experience in a similar position
- Experience in Digital/Social Media Marketing
- Excellent Communication skills
How to Apply
Applications can be sent to:
The Principal,
KISWCD Technical College
P.O. Box 57961 – 00200, Nairobi
Tel: +254 724 772878
Email: info@kiswcd.co.ke
Website: http://www.kiswcd.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>