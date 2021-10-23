Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Former Machakos County First lady, Lillian Ng’ang’a, went for a date with her new boyfriend Juliani on Friday night.

She posted a photo on her Instagram stories sharing cocktails with Juliani and cropped his face.

She captioned the photo, “Friday dates’’ and accompanied the post with an emoji.

The two have been parading their love life on social media ever since they confirmed that they are dating.

It’s rumoured that Mutua is yet to move on after Lillian left him and that’s why he has been sending threats to Juliani.

Boniface Mwangi revealed recently that Mutua has also been threatening Lillian but she is too afraid to speak up.

