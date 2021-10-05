Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged on the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal revealing a new trail of money channeled to the project.

According to National Treasury records, Kimwarer and Arrow dams received Ksh16.2 billion from an Italian bank when the investigations were ongoing.

The Treasury’s public debt registry indicates that an Italian bank wired the billions in the year starting July 2019.

This happened just days after the then Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, was apprehended on suspicion of financial mismanagement in the contract to construct the two dams.

The two dams are said to have received Ksh16.2 billion in two phases of Ksh11 billion and Ksh5.2 billion.

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji dragged former CS Rotich at the center of the scandal alleging that he authorised the direct payment of insurance money to a firm in Italy contrary to the law, which requires that all payments are processed through the consolidated account in Kenya.

He was further accused of hiding behind government procurement to single source for a private firm that received Ksh11 billion.

The government reckoned that the push to bypass wiring the cash to consolidate funds was engineered to facilitate kickbacks.

These new details emerge just days after it emerged that of a court file for the same case were reported missing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST