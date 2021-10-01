Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Former State House comptroller, Franklin Bett, has confirmed the existence of a ‘deep state’ which he said will decide the outcome of the 2022 presidential election.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local publications, Bett, who is also a former Bureti MP, said the ‘deep state’ is real and likely to vanquish Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Bett explained that the deep state has a huge network in all institutions of the government and that is why it is feared.

The former Cabinet Minister in the Grand Coalition government of President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga said Ruto has not built enough anti-establishment momentum to defeat the ‘deep state’.

“The deep state is dangerous to play with, it has the machinery of state that it can put into play in defence of what it stands for,” Bett said.

The national government is part of the ‘deep state, he said.

“It (the ‘deep state’) will use its networks that run from the county commissioner all the way to the assistant chief at the sublocation level to mobilise the public in their direct interest,” Bett said.

Bett said if former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be supported by the deep state in 2022, he will win before Election Day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST