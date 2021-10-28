Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Former Chief Justice, Dr. Willy Mutunga, has urged Judges to go on strike over the Executive’s tendency to ignore court orders.

For the last 9 years of his reign, President Uhuru Kenyatta has ignored dozens of court orders and this according to Mutunga is taking the country in the wrong direction.

Speaking on Thursday, Mutunga urged the Judges to down their tools in protest of the Executive’s trend of ignoring court orders.

Mutunga also urged all Kenyans to demand the government to fully comply with the orders issued by the court, such as the payment of awards, costs, and their accruing interests in the case of exiled lawyer Dr. Miguna Miguna.

He noted that he wanted to bring back Miguna as a way of defending the independence of the judiciary.

He further explained that he based his decision to travel on the defiance of the Kenyan government, its agencies and senior officials against the numerous court orders in favour of the exiled lawyer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST