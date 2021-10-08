Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Chief Justice (Rtd.) David Maraga has condemned 2022 presidential candidates for failing to outline how they will eliminate graft and misuse of resources once they ascend to power.

Speaking at the official opening of the 15th Science Conference for Orthopedic Doctors in Mombasa County, Maraga said politicians needed to tell Kenyans if they would obey the law, unlike their predecessors who have disregarded the same.

He reiterated that the country loses an estimate of Ksh608 billion to graft annually, saying that the amount could be used to pay the SGR debt in less than one year.

“We are already in the campaign mood and most are giving very good ideas.”

“However, in my view, nobody, none of the presidential aspirants has come up to address the major issues facing this country.”

“I stand to be corrected but we have two major problems in this country; disregard for the law and graft,” Maraga stated.

During his term as Chief Justice, Maraga’s relationship with the Office of the President was riddled with public acts of discord.

The two openly voiced their discontent with each other’s handling of matters involving the Executive and the Judiciary.

