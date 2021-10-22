Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Former Internal Security Assistant Minister, Stephen Tarus, has defended the Kalenjin community from the public perception that they are all thieves thanks to Deputy President William Ruto, whose source of wealth is questionable.

Speaking during a tour of Raila Odinga in the Rift Valley region, Tarus asked Kenyans to stop thinking that all Kalenjins are thieves just because Ruto is.

A visibly agitated Tarus took to the podium and urged Kenyans not to imagine that every Kalenjin is out to steal from the government coffers.

Tarus said he could not imagine Kalenjins cannot run government institutions like every other Kenyan because of the notion that they are out to steal.

“We ask the people of Kenya not to imagine that we are such bad people, not to imagine that every Kalenjin you put in office is there to steal,” Tarus said.

Ruto has from time to time been accused of looting public coffers and taking the loot to be sanitized in churches through harambees.

