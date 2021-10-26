Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has come out to reveal why Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru dumped the Jubilee Party for United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Taking to his social media page, DP Ruto claimed that the first-time governor joined his Hustler movement after they both realised that they share the same political ideology.

Ruto stated that just like him, Waiguru believes in his Bottom-Up Economic model that seeks to empower those from the lower economic class by ensuring government funds are taken to the grassroots.

“The growing belief that there is a need for an economic paradigm shift is encouraging.”

“ More leaders are appreciating that the Trickle-Down economics has not worked in our country; it is time to embrace the revolutionary Bottom-Up Economic Model that will empower millions of ordinary Kenyans,” Ruto said.

Ruto’s statement comes hours after he held a meeting with Governor Waiguru at his Karen residence on Tuesday.

Also in the company of the two leaders during the meeting were Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker Anthony Gathumbi and a section of Kirinyaga MCAs.

Waiguru’s husband Kamotho Waiganjo has also issued a statement supporting his wife’s move to join the DP.

The Kirinyaga governor had last month signaled that Kirinyaga residents want him to join Ruto in order to secure her political future.

