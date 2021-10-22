Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – In a move to woo the Mt. Kenya votes, ODM leader Raila Odinga donated Ksh 10 million worth of medical equipment to Kigumo hospital in Kiambu.

Speaking at the Kigumo market after handing over the machine, Raila urged the outgoing Jubilee administration to invest heavily in the health sector.

While exuding confidence that he will win the hotly anticipated 2022 presidential contest, Raila said the government that will be formed after the next year’s General Election will roll out a full Universal Health Care (UHC).

Raila had promised to give the hospital an X-ray machine last month when he learnt of the dilapidated condition in the hospital.

“When I attended a birthday party for a young man here last month, a nurse at Kigumo Hospital told me they did not have an x-ray machine.

“I am happy I have brought it today,” Raila said when addressing residents at Kigumo market.

Raila’s visit to Kiambu comes barely two days after the ODM supremo concluded his three-day tour of the Mount Kenya East region.

The presidential hopeful has been engaged in a fierce battle for a share of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST