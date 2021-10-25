Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta advised him to camp in Mt. Kenya in order to win their hearts ahead of the 2022 polls.

Speaking at the Latter Glory Worship Center in Gachie yesterday, Ruto confessed that Uhuru told him to start planning early so that he could easily live with people from the region.

In a veiled attack on ODM leader Raila Odinga, the DP said that scaling the mountain is not a walk in the park but a rigorous expedition requiring years to get through.

“People are having problems because they have just discovered that there’s a mountain to climb.”

“They should know that they can’t do it in months or just one year.”

“I’m lucky my friend Uhuru told me to start planning early in order to live and work with watu wa mlima”, he said.

The DP who was flanked by more than 20 sitting parliamentarians, a host of civic leaders and aspirants drummed up support for the bottom-up economic model, saying that it holds the future aspirations and economic breakthrough for the youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST