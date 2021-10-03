Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he will not quit active politics until he delivers the third liberation that will help fix the country’s economy.

There have been speculations that Raila Odinga will be compelled to endorse another Presidential candidate for the 2022 race.

But speaking on Saturday, Raila said he was ready to endorse someone else in the presidential race, but only after winning the 2022 presidential bid.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka are among presidential candidates who have been asking Raila to endorse them.

But speaking on Saturday, Raila said ‘we are going to bring Economic revolution while in power before passing on the mantle to someone,’

Raila also said that his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta was meant to bring the country together and avert a repeat of the electoral chaos and maintained that Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) was good for Kenyans despite courts nullifying the document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST