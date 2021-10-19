Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – Kepple Africa Ventures bosses intend to pull out of a multi-million deal that they had signed with Wapi Pay co-founders, Eddie Ndichu and Paul Ndichu, after they were captured on camera assaulting ladies at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

The company’s general partner Satoshi Shinada released a statement on Twitter and put it clear that they have zero tolerance for gender-based violence (GBV).

“In light of the alleged assault on women by the founders of our portfolio company Wapi Pay, we Kepple Africa Ventures hereby announce that we have zero tolerance on such conduct and announce that we will relinquish all the rights of our investment stake in Wapi Pay” he said.

Wapi Pay is one of the 22 African technology startups that Kepple Africa Ventures had invested in.

In August this year, Eddie and Paul raised Ksh 240 Million for their startup, which seeks to digitize Africa-Asia trade payments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.