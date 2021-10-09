Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Kajiado East Member of Parliament (MP) Peris Tobiko has officially ditched the Jubilee party for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Tobiko, who has in the past two weeks been refuting claims that she intended to ditch Jubilee, announced her political move when she hosted Deputy President William Ruto at her Ilpplosat home in Kajiado East Constituency.

She urged her supporters to register in UDA which was a shock to many residents who were grappling with the propaganda of her intentions to defect.

Tobiko, who is serving as an MP for her second term, will be vying for the Kajiado gubernatorial position in 2022 which is currently being held by Joseph Ole Lenku.

She noted that she is ready to face other contestants in the party nominations.

“I have not joined UDA to be given a direct nomination ticket.”

“I am here ready to face other contestants eying the same ticket at the ballot.”

“I am well prepared and I cannot be intimidated to be associated with any party that prioritize the interests of my people,” she said.

Her defection came as a surprise and shocker to many, considering she is a sister to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s trusted CS Keriako Tobiko.

She will now battle it out with her political ally, Kajiado South MP, Katoo Ole Metito and former national transport safety authority boss Francis Meja for the Kajiado gubernatorial seat in 2022.

