Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s journey to State House has received yet another boost after Nairobi tycoons gifted him a fleet of cars for his 2022 campaigns.

Raila received the vehicles, which were donated to him by Homeboys Entertainment in partnership with businessman, Bernard Waore, at his Chungwa House in Nairobi.

The Homeboys Director of Entertainment, Mike Rabar, said the vehicles were fully fitted with the state-of-the-art sound system, adding that they will go a long way in boosting the audibility of the former Prime Minister’s campaign during the electioneering period.

In addition to the vehicles, Raila received three thousand face masks, hand sanitizers, and protective gowns to be used by the party during the campaign.

The items were donated by businessman Samuel Oliech Omolo, an industrialist engaged in the manufacturing of sanitizers and medical equipment.

Speaking during the event, Raila thanked the tycoons for their generous gifts and sounded a warning to his competitors, among them Deputy President William Ruto, to be ready for a bruising battle come 2022.

He urged more people to come on board and donate to the worthy course.

See the photos;-

The Kenyan DAILY POST