Friday, October 8, 2021 – Ailing Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is now demanding answers after he escaped death by a whisker while using an electric blanket which he bought for Sh250,000.

Kuria has tabled a petition in Parliament to have the company investigated after the incident in which he burnt his legs while using the company’s device.

He has also petitioned Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade led by Cabinet Secretary, Betty Maina, to explain the criteria used to approve products sold to Kenyans.

This comes even after the company felt sorry for Kuria’s incident, saying it was an isolated one.

In a statement yesterday, Martin Mulwa, one of the researchers from the company, noted that the company sells high-quality products that have passed the quality mark as prescribed by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

“We regret the unfortunate incident that occurred. It is not our desire to sell products that expose the users to any form of danger. The product was purchased by one of Moses Kuria’s friends and we did not know that he had pre-existing health conditions,” their statement read in part.

The company went ahead to attach a copy of their certificate indicating that they have the approval to sell electric blanket products.

