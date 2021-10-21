Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Senior Finance & Accounting Consultant

Our client a leading consulting company offering accounting, tax compliance, planning, advisory solutions and immigration services is currently looking to hire a Senior Finance & Accounting Consultant.

Responsibilities

  • Ensuring timely month-end/year-end closure process and reconciliations.
  • Preparing and analyzing financial data to present to management in a clear, comprehensive and accurate manner.
  • Assist with tax returns i.e. VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, WHVAT etc.
  • Assisting in the preparation of proposals/tenders and presentations to clients
  • Reconcile financial reports for inaccuracies or discrepancies i.e. petty cash, bank, sales etc.
  • Maintain and improve accounting control processes for clients by preparing and recommending policies and procedures and analyzing accounting information.
  • Firm grasp of international IFRS accounting policies and procedures and is able to advise key leadership on any new developments.
  • Ensuring the clients assigned comply with all local financial and statutory requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements and advising management on needed actions.
  • Maintains confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.
  • Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls of clients assigned.
  • Assist with tax audits and tax returns.
  • Any other duties assigned.

Qualifications

  • Degree in Business/Commerce, Economics or Law
  • (CPAK / ACCA) is a must.
  • At least 3 years’ working experience in finance and accounting consulting.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office required, excellent use of Excel is a must.
  • Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles.
  • Experience with general ledger functions and month-end/year end closure process.
  • Excellent accounting software user and administration skills.
  • Accuracy and attention to detail.
  • Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills.
  • High flexibility and ability to deliver to deadlines.

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

