Senior Finance & Accounting Consultant
Our client a leading consulting company offering accounting, tax compliance, planning, advisory solutions and immigration services is currently looking to hire a Senior Finance & Accounting Consultant.
Responsibilities
- Ensuring timely month-end/year-end closure process and reconciliations.
- Preparing and analyzing financial data to present to management in a clear, comprehensive and accurate manner.
- Assist with tax returns i.e. VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, WHVAT etc.
- Assisting in the preparation of proposals/tenders and presentations to clients
- Reconcile financial reports for inaccuracies or discrepancies i.e. petty cash, bank, sales etc.
- Maintain and improve accounting control processes for clients by preparing and recommending policies and procedures and analyzing accounting information.
- Firm grasp of international IFRS accounting policies and procedures and is able to advise key leadership on any new developments.
- Ensuring the clients assigned comply with all local financial and statutory requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements and advising management on needed actions.
- Maintains confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.
- Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls of clients assigned.
- Assist with tax audits and tax returns.
- Any other duties assigned.
Qualifications
- Degree in Business/Commerce, Economics or Law
- (CPAK / ACCA) is a must.
- At least 3 years’ working experience in finance and accounting consulting.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office required, excellent use of Excel is a must.
- Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles.
- Experience with general ledger functions and month-end/year end closure process.
- Excellent accounting software user and administration skills.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills.
- High flexibility and ability to deliver to deadlines.
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
