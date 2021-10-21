Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Finance & Accounting Consultant

Our client a leading consulting company offering accounting, tax compliance, planning, advisory solutions and immigration services is currently looking to hire a Senior Finance & Accounting Consultant.

Responsibilities

Ensuring timely month-end/year-end closure process and reconciliations.

Preparing and analyzing financial data to present to management in a clear, comprehensive and accurate manner.

Assist with tax returns i.e. VAT, PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, WHVAT etc.

Assisting in the preparation of proposals/tenders and presentations to clients

Reconcile financial reports for inaccuracies or discrepancies i.e. petty cash, bank, sales etc.

Maintain and improve accounting control processes for clients by preparing and recommending policies and procedures and analyzing accounting information.

Firm grasp of international IFRS accounting policies and procedures and is able to advise key leadership on any new developments.

Ensuring the clients assigned comply with all local financial and statutory requirements by studying existing and new legislation, enforcing adherence to requirements and advising management on needed actions.

Maintains confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential.

Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls of clients assigned.

Assist with tax audits and tax returns.

Any other duties assigned.

Qualifications

Degree in Business/Commerce, Economics or Law

(CPAK / ACCA) is a must.

At least 3 years’ working experience in finance and accounting consulting.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office required, excellent use of Excel is a must.

Thorough knowledge of basic accounting procedures and principles.

Experience with general ledger functions and month-end/year end closure process.

Excellent accounting software user and administration skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Aptitude for numbers and quantitative skills.

High flexibility and ability to deliver to deadlines.

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke