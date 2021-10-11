Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid has suffered a severe blow after One Kenya Alliance(OKA) principals agreed to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

OKA chiefs include Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula and former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, the five have signed a pre-election deal with Raila Odinga, who has promised to appoint them to senior positions in his government once elected as President in 2022.

The five leaders have been promised positions of a running mate, Speaker of the Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, Chief Minister, and other powerful seats in the government.

This is what Dennis Itumbi shared on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.