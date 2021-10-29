Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Field Officers
Job Description
The field Officers will be responsible for coordinating and provide oversight to all groups’ receiving intervention at the location level. S/he will responsible for planning and organizing for community stakeholder and group meetings in liaison with the field coordinator and the community mobilizer. S/he will be responsible for monitoring project activities at group and household level. S/he will be responsible for ensuring adoption of the project interventions among the participants.
Responsibilities
- Mobilize the project participants and facilitate the engagements meetings between project team and other stakeholders.
- Sensitized and on-board participants into the project
- Support with supervision and monitoring of project interventions among the project participants.
- Mobilize and facilitate active participation of communities in the project at planning, monitoring and implementation and evaluation stages of the project.
- Conduct regular follow-up to ensure commitment by project participants.
- Conduct regular group trainings on the project components.
- Conduct field data collection and transcription to facilitate analysis and reporting
- Support the process of delivery of comprehensive training sessions to target community
- Perform other duties assigned
Qualifications
- Holder of a Certificate of Diploma in any appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience in business management or project management for profit making organization
- At least one (1) year of work experience in community work and groups
- Knowledge and exposure to the social and cultural values of the region concerned.
- Proficiency in local language(s).
- A proven track record working well with the local community.
- Welcomes and values diversity, and contributes to an inclusive working environment where differences are acknowledged and respected.
Skills & Competences
- Solid organization skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Conversant project area and topography
- Proven ability to use any of the Computer assisted personal interview software’s
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to stand infront of a group without being under pressure
- Well motivated team member able to work alone and/or without supervision
Desirable Skills
- High integrity
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
- Report writing skills
- Networking and influencing skills
- Highly reliable and dependable
- Passion for community
- Ability to maintain effective working relationships with all levels of staff
- Community Facilitation skills
- Commitment to and understanding of AAH-I’s vision, mission, and values.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitkenya@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 8th November, 2021. The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for. AAH-K is an equal-opportunity employer. We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website. Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates.
