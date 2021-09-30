Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



FIELD OFFICER TO SUPPORT IN CONDUCTING TRIALS FOR AN ALTERNATIVE COOKING FUEL (rDME) IN KERICHO COUNTY

Closing date: October 1, 2021

PRACTICAL ACTION

INTRODUCTION

Practical Action is a change-making organization that works in unconventional ways. We bring people together in bold collaborations, using knowledge and innovation, to build futures free from poverty and help shape a world that works better for everyone. We help people facing some of the world’s toughest problems, made worse by catastrophic climate change and persistent gender inequality. We are working in communities in 11 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. We help them change their world through: Farming that works, Energy that transforms, Cities fit for people and Resilience that protects.

Background to the consultancy assignment

Practical Action (consultant) has been contracted by KEW Projects Limited to conduct trials for an alternative cooking fuel, namely rDME in Kericho County. The assessment aims to support KEW Project Limited’s development of Waste to Energy Industry in Kericho County, Kenya and meet its objective to find ways to improve and provide safer, more environmentally friendly fuels for domestic cooking whilst tackling energy poverty where it is predominant. The specific research questions to be addressed during the trial are listed below:

To assess the socio and economic viability of rDME use to meet the energy cooking needs of households in Kericho County in Kenya

To assess the feasibility of establishing a sustainable delivery system for the rDME gas and stoves to reach households in Kericho County, Kenya

In line with this TOR, Practical Action is seeking to recruit a field officer to support in the following key areas of the assignment:

Data collection-17 days per enumerator

a) Support with training of enumerators

b) Coordinate the data collection exercise process with help from the Project Assistant.

c) Carry out data collection on waste management

d) Carry out household monitoring visits(be the link between Practical Action and the beneficiaries)

Stoves and fuels distribution-2 days per enumerator

a) Coordinate distribution of the stoves and fuel to selected households

b) Coordinate households on the use of the stoves and fuel

Reporting- 2 days per enumerator

Develop a summary report of the stove and fuel trial exercise highlighting key areas of focus as per the methodology

Timeframe:

The activities will be undertaken in the month of September, October and November 2021. However, this is subject to prevailing weather conditions and Covid 19 situation in Kericho County.

Qualification:

At least a Diploma in any field

Experience in coordinating/managing a data collection exercise

Prior data collection experience

Experience in using online data collection tools such as KOBO and/or ODK on tablets or smart phones

Community engagement/training skills

Added Advantage

Experience in collecting data for energy projects

Ability to speak and understand the local language

Access to a smart phone

Living in Kericho

Payment:

The field officer is entitled to KES 5,000 and an additional 1,000 per day for transport reimbursement upon agreement with the Project Assistant.

Payments will be made strictly through direct bank transfers.

40% upon submission of baseline data.

60% upon submission of end line survey data

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications, including an updated CV with a cover letter via email to: recruitment@practicalaction.or.ke not later than 1st October 2021 indicating Field Officer – Kericho on the email subject line.

At Practical Action, we treat all applications for employment on their merits and do not take into consideration any factors that are not relevant to the job such as disability, race, age, religion, gender, gender reassignment or sexual orientation. We are committed to safeguarding and protecting children and vulnerable adults and as such candidates will be subject to pre-employment checks.

The successful applicant must have the pre-existing right to both live and work in Kenya.