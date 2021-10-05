Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Detention Health Field Officer

(Re-advertisement)

05 OCTOBER 2021

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral, and independent organisation with the exclusively humanitarian mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war and internal violence and to provide them with assistance. It also endeavours to prevent suffering by promoting and strengthening International Humanitarian Law and universal humanitarian principles. The ICRC’s Regional Delegation in Nairobi coordinates the institution’s humanitarian activities in Kenya, Tanzania, and Djibouti.

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

The incumbent will contribute to the implementing, running and monitoring of the Health Care in Detention (HCD) programme and support in access to health care for civilians, in cooperation with the ICRC protection team, external cooperation, the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) and the Kenya Prison Service (KPS), according to the objectives set out in the delegations annual planning.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for implementing health programmes in prisons following the objectives and framework developed by the ICRC in partnership with KRCS in support of health services in prisons;

Assists the HCD delegate in capacity building with KRCS and KPS in terms of public health approach to health care in prison;

Liaises with KPS authorities as needed under the guidance of the HCD delegate;

Assists in the organization and planning of meetings/trainings as needed with KPS and KRCS in line with the programme’s objectives;

Accompanies the HCD delegate to prison visits and will assist with interpretation when needed with beneficiaries;

Ensures all relevant health and prison-related information within the country and will advise the detention team of any relevant developments;

Responsible for follow up of all logistic orders, distribution and monitoring of same;

Responsible for contributing to internal/external reporting as required;

Contributes to the duty of care of the detention team;

Supports Budget management;

Participates in internal and external reporting;

Assumes the HCD Programme Manager responsibilities in his/her absence.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS AND COMPETENCIES

Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing or other relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

Minimum 5 years’ clinical professional experience in a similar field with good references;

Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya;

Experience in medical data collection and processing;

Mental Health knowledge is an asset;

Certificate of good conduct.

APPLICATION

The interested candidates should fill up a form by clicking the link below on or before 20th October 2021 at 4:30 pm then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

– Application Link

– E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference Health Field Officer (Detention) must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not fill out the required information as per the link provided or clearly state the position for which you are applying and attach the required certificates & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.

ICRC is committed to diversity and welcomes applications from qualified candidates regardless of disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, race, colour or ethnic and national origins, religion or belief, or sexual orientation.