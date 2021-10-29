Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Field Coordinators
Job Description
The field Coordinators will be responsible for coordinating and provide oversight to all project activities implemented amongst the project participants at the ward level. S/he will responsible for planning and organizing for community meetings in liaison with the community mobilizer. The field Coordinator will support in knowledge sharing, exchange of experiences and practices among the project participants supported by AAH. S/he will be responsible for ensuring adoption of the project Interventions and monitoring the progress among the participants.
Responsibilities
- Participate in weekly and monthly preparation of work plans, implementation of planned activities and monitoring/ reporting of progress
- Ensure the community is empowered for sustainable development and they contribute to outcomes set out in the program
- The field coordinator will facilitates monitoring of project activities and verification of records
- Facilitate and monitor the implementation of planned activities and community level engagements
- Support the collection and documentation of impact and success stories.
- Link person between the project management team and the project beneficiaries for smooth flow of information
- Inspecting projects to ascertain the appropriateness of the interventions.
- Deliberating with project beneficiaries and support staff to evaluate uptake, pitfalls, and areas necessitating corrective action
- Support with regular data collection and inputting into suitable software to facilitate analysis
- Oversee and crosschecking the data for completeness and accuracy
Qualifications
- Holder of a Diploma in any appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience in business management or project management for profit making organization
- At least one (1) year of work experience in community work
- Experience and knowledge in data collection will be an added advantage
- Spoken and written English and good communication skills.
- Proven working experience in business development, economics, project management and or marketing
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
- Knowledge and exposure to the social and cultural values of the region concerned.
- Proficiency in local language(s).
- A proven track record working well with the local community.
- Welcomes and values diversity, and contributes to an inclusive working environment where differences are acknowledged and respected.
- Experience in utilization of computer assisted personal interviews, analysis and interpretation
- Proven Motorbike riding skills with a valid driving license
Desirable Skills
- Tenacity and drive to exceed targets
- Interpersonal skills for building and developing relationships with project beneficiaries
- Written and verbal communication skills – needed for communicating with a range of people, both internally and externally, as well as presentation skills
- Team working skills and a collaborative approach to work
- Good decision-making skills
- The ability to multitask and priorities your workload
- Negotiating skills
- The ability to think strategically
- Commitment to and understanding of AAH-I’s vision, mission, and values.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitkenya@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 8th November, 2021. The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for. AAH-K is an equal-opportunity employer. We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website. Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates.
