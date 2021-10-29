Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Field Coordinators

Job Description

The field Coordinators will be responsible for coordinating and provide oversight to all project activities implemented amongst the project participants at the ward level. S/he will responsible for planning and organizing for community meetings in liaison with the community mobilizer. The field Coordinator will support in knowledge sharing, exchange of experiences and practices among the project participants supported by AAH. S/he will be responsible for ensuring adoption of the project Interventions and monitoring the progress among the participants.

Responsibilities

Participate in weekly and monthly preparation of work plans, implementation of planned activities and monitoring/ reporting of progress

Ensure the community is empowered for sustainable development and they contribute to outcomes set out in the program

The field coordinator will facilitates monitoring of project activities and verification of records

Facilitate and monitor the implementation of planned activities and community level engagements

Support the collection and documentation of impact and success stories.

Link person between the project management team and the project beneficiaries for smooth flow of information

Inspecting projects to ascertain the appropriateness of the interventions.

Deliberating with project beneficiaries and support staff to evaluate uptake, pitfalls, and areas necessitating corrective action

Support with regular data collection and inputting into suitable software to facilitate analysis

Oversee and crosschecking the data for completeness and accuracy

Qualifications

Holder of a Diploma in any appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience in business management or project management for profit making organization

At least one (1) year of work experience in community work

Experience and knowledge in data collection will be an added advantage

Spoken and written English and good communication skills.

Proven working experience in business development, economics, project management and or marketing

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Knowledge and exposure to the social and cultural values of the region concerned.

Proficiency in local language(s).

A proven track record working well with the local community.

Welcomes and values diversity, and contributes to an inclusive working environment where differences are acknowledged and respected.

Experience in utilization of computer assisted personal interviews, analysis and interpretation

Proven Motorbike riding skills with a valid driving license

Desirable Skills

Tenacity and drive to exceed targets

Interpersonal skills for building and developing relationships with project beneficiaries

Written and verbal communication skills – needed for communicating with a range of people, both internally and externally, as well as presentation skills

Team working skills and a collaborative approach to work

Good decision-making skills

The ability to multitask and priorities your workload

Negotiating skills

The ability to think strategically

Commitment to and understanding of AAH-I’s vision, mission, and values.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitkenya@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 8th November, 2021. The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for. AAH-K is an equal-opportunity employer. We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website. Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates.