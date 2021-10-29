Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Field Ambassadors

Job Description

The field ambassadors will be responsible for planning and coordinating group activities. S/he will be responsible for surveying households and collecting data on project implementation at the project participant level.

Responsibilities

Mobilize and sensitize the project participants on project interventions.

Coordinate groups group activities

Support the groups to develop long term actionable plans

Commits to meeting with participants on a regular basis to discuss project progress

Provides encouragement and assists the participants in identifying development activities within the groups

Follows through on commitments made by groups

Report on weekly basis on progress of group activities to the field officers

Recognizes and works through conflicts in caring ways, invites discussion on differences within the groups, and arranges for a third party to assist if necessary

Maintains a professional relationship, doesn’t intrude into the mentee’s personal life or expects to be close friends

Informs the project management team of mentoring activities

Qualifications

Atleast Primary School or High school Certificate

Be an emotionally stable and mature person with a sincere interest in helping community groups develop to their full potential.

Knowledge and exposure to the social and cultural values of the region concerned.

Proficiency in local language(s).

A proven track record working well with the local community.

Welcomes and values diversity, and contributes to an inclusive working environment where differences are acknowledged and respected.

Be willing to communicate regularly with program staff, submit activity information, and take constructive feedback regarding mentoring activities

Commit to meet participant groups regularly and when need arises

Desirable Skills & Competences

Ability to communicate well in local language and national languages

Computer skills, or potential to learn them

Ability to stand infront of a group without being under pressure

Networking and influencing skills

Well motivated team member able to work alone and/or without supervision

Communication and motivational skills

Organizational and mobilization/facilitation skills

High integrity, highly reliable and dependable

Ability to work with minimal supervision

Report writing skills

Passion for community

Be dependable and consistent in meeting the time commitments

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with all levels of staff

Be willing to adhere to all program policies and procedures

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitkenya@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 8th November, 2021. The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for. AAH-K is an equal-opportunity employer. We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website. Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates.