Field Ambassadors
Job Description
The field ambassadors will be responsible for planning and coordinating group activities. S/he will be responsible for surveying households and collecting data on project implementation at the project participant level.
Responsibilities
- Mobilize and sensitize the project participants on project interventions.
- Coordinate groups group activities
- Support the groups to develop long term actionable plans
- Commits to meeting with participants on a regular basis to discuss project progress
- Provides encouragement and assists the participants in identifying development activities within the groups
- Follows through on commitments made by groups
- Report on weekly basis on progress of group activities to the field officers
- Recognizes and works through conflicts in caring ways, invites discussion on differences within the groups, and arranges for a third party to assist if necessary
- Maintains a professional relationship, doesn’t intrude into the mentee’s personal life or expects to be close friends
- Informs the project management team of mentoring activities
Qualifications
- Atleast Primary School or High school Certificate
- Be an emotionally stable and mature person with a sincere interest in helping community groups develop to their full potential.
- Knowledge and exposure to the social and cultural values of the region concerned.
- Proficiency in local language(s).
- A proven track record working well with the local community.
- Welcomes and values diversity, and contributes to an inclusive working environment where differences are acknowledged and respected.
- Be willing to communicate regularly with program staff, submit activity information, and take constructive feedback regarding mentoring activities
- Commit to meet participant groups regularly and when need arises
Desirable Skills & Competences
- Ability to communicate well in local language and national languages
- Computer skills, or potential to learn them
- Ability to stand infront of a group without being under pressure
- Networking and influencing skills
- Well motivated team member able to work alone and/or without supervision
- Communication and motivational skills
- Organizational and mobilization/facilitation skills
- High integrity, highly reliable and dependable
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
- Report writing skills
- Passion for community
- Be dependable and consistent in meeting the time commitments
- Ability to maintain effective working relationships with all levels of staff
- Be willing to adhere to all program policies and procedures
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email application letters and CVs (with 3 referees) addressed to recruitkenya@actionafricahelp.org to be received by 8th November, 2021. The email Subject Line must show the job title of the position applied for. AAH-K is an equal-opportunity employer. We thank candidates for their high interest in the opportunities we publish on our website. Due to the high number of applications we receive, we will only get back to shortlisted candidates.
