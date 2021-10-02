Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 October 2021 – Actor Joe Kinyua famously known as Njoro wa Uba took his relationship to the next level yesterday by popping the big question.

Njoro made his relationship official by going down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, Wangari, for her hand in marriage.

Judging from his Instagram post that confirmed the engagement, it is clear it was a yes from Wangari and soon they will be walking down the aisle.

The engagement post attracted lots of positive comments from his fans and followers who camped on the comment section to congratulate the lovely couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST