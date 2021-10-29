Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 October 2021 – Top-rated Tanzanian singer, Alley Saleh Kiba, popularly known as Ali Kiba in the showbiz circles, has left fans gushing after sharing photos bonding with his wife and kids.

Kiba is on a vacation with his family after releasing an album, which is doing well on the music charts.

They looked all happy as they enjoyed the cool breeze in one of the posh hotels.

He posted the photos and captioned them, “Family is everything,”

The celebrated singer is married to a beautiful woman from Mombasa and they are blessed with two kids.

Look at these adorable photos that he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.