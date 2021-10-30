Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 30 October 2021 – Controversial city pastor, Victor Kanyari, is still living large after rebranding and opening a new church along Kangundo Road.

The con preacher posted a short clip flaunting his swanky Mercedes Benz and roadshow trucks.

He was probably sending a message to his critics that he is still living a flamboyant lifestyle.

Kanyari currently runs a church in Njiiru along Kangundo Road.

He is making good money selling anointing oil to gullible Kenyans who attend his church.

He also preaches in a struggling Christian TV show dubbed Shifu TV, where he asks viewers to plant a seed to get blessings.

Here’s the video that he posted.

