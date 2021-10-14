Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Vera Sidika has been the subject of discussion on social media after ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare revealed that she fundraised for her baby shower that she hosted over the weekend in Nairobi.

Obare leaked screenshots of a WhatsApp group that Vera reportedly formed to fundraise from friends.

The faded socialite has been desperately trying to prove that she is still rich after she was accused of fundraising for the baby shower.

She posted a receipt of a lunch bill worth Sh 60,000 and hit back at her haters.

“Just in case you forgot how lunch bill looks like when I decide to eat out. 60K. So what again are you saying eti I got harambee ya 100K to plan the baby shower,” she posted.

Vera claims that her baby shower cost over Ksh 800,000 and all the money she used to organize the event came from her own pocket.

She went on to brag that she is doing everything possible to give her soon-to-be-born daughter the best, adding that her baby crib alone cost Ksh 300,000.

