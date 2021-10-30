Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 30, 2021 – There were explosions around the US Embassy in Gigiri and Rosslyn Academy in Nairobi today that forced residents around the vicinity to scamper for safety.

However, the explosions were not a terrorist attack but were simulated explosions conducted by the US and Kenya to prepare for the real attack by terrorists.

The United States Embassy in Nairobi had announced a Joint Readiness Exercise (JRE) with Kenya and warned residents of the area to be ready and not to panic.

In a statement by the Embassy, The US indicated that the exercise would help build counter-terrorism capabilities.

“In that regard, areas surrounding the US Embassy in Gigiri and Rosslyn Academy are expected to have simulated explosions, smoke, blank gunfire, fire, and traffic disruptions between 10am to 3pm,” read the statement by the US Embassy.

The drills are commonplace in testing a country’s preparedness in handling terror-related threats and challenges.

In Kenya, the exercise brings together officers from the multi-agency sector including the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU), the General Service Unit (GSU), and the Bomb Squad among others.

The drills can be conducted randomly in public places including institutions of higher learning, religious places, and open public spaces that attract a huge number of people.

The drill by the US Embassy comes just days after Washington updated a travel advisory to its citizens traveling to Kenya and those currently living in the country.

The Embassy cautioned its citizens against traveling to the Kenya – Somalia border and some coastal areas prone to terrorism.

They also warned them against traveling to areas within Turkana due to the high crime rate witnessed in the county.

Eastleigh and Kibera slums were also red zoned with the Embassy warning that citizens were likely to be mugged or kidnapped in the areas.

