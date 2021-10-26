Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



A leading supplier in the hospitality industry is seeking to recruit a highly ambitious candidate to fill in the following position at their Nairobi office:

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Reporting to the Director, the Executive Assistant will be responsible for assisting in conducting and organizing administrative duties and activities for the Managing Director including receiving and handling information.

Principal Accountabilities

Plan and coordinate arrangements for meetings and conferences

Coordinate and facilitate the Managing Director’s calendar to arrange meetings, appointments and conferences

Take and transcribe dictation on confidential and technical matters from the Managing Director

Read and screen incoming reports and correspondence; making preliminary assessment and organizing documents

Coordinate office related activities that include: office parties booking

Maintain the diary and appointments for the Managing Director

Review, proofread and edit documents before giving them to the Managing Director

File the Managing Director’s office documents

Receive and screen visitors and incoming calls to determine the priority before they are forwarded to the Managing Director

Maintain cleanliness and neatness in the Managing Director’s office

Attend to all incoming calls and also make calls to the company stakeholders on behalf of Managing Director

Answer queries on phone from brokers, clients and agents

Key Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or any other related field

At least 5 years of experience in a similar function

Good knowledge of the insurance industry and company products

Excellent knowledge of office administration in an executive office

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Sound analytical and relevant basic computer skills- must be able to use Ms Word

Good organization and planning skills

Good time management skills

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitments202@gmail.com stating the subject heading “ EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT” by Tuesday, 9th November 2021 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.