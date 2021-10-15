Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



AGA KHAN HOSPITAL, KISUMU CAREER OPPORTUNITY

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an Institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an Agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The Hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospital s and Outreach Health Facilities across East Africa. The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services, SafeCare level 5 accreditation and is at advanced stage of attaining Joint Commission International Accreditation. The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has Outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa – Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, Bomet and Narok. The Hospital is seeking to attract interested and qualified applicants to fill the following position:

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT

Ref. No: AKHK/ADM/EA/10/21

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the successful candidate will provide administrative support to the CEO’s

office to ensure efficient and effective operations of the office.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and maintain the Chief Executive Officer’s diary including booking and rescheduling

Type Chief Executive Officer’s correspondences including memos, letters and other documents as

Receive and attend to internal and external correspondences and telephone calls for the Chief Executive Officer’s office to ensure they are actioned

Receive and direct visitors to the Chief Executive Officer’s office to ensure optimal visitor

Receive external emails on the Hospital’s general email account and forward to the relevant departments in a timely

Receive and submit documents requiring the Chief Executive Officer’s attention and/or approval and dispatch the same to relevant departments upon

Facilitate Chief Executive Officer and Senior Leadership Team meetings ensuring video conferencing facilities are set up, requisitioning for food and beverage service as well as sending invitations and booking of

Facilitate travel arrangements and logistics including visa processing, flight, and hotel

Record, circulate and track action points in the Chief Executive and Senior Leadership

Receive and disseminate the Chief Executive Officer’s communication to relevant audiences as directed by the Chief Executive

Receive and dispatch the Hospital’s post office and hand delivered mail to ensure they get to the intended departments.

Receive and attend to complaints from clients that come to the Chief Executive Officer’s office and follow up to ensure timely closure.

Overall administration and coordination of the affairs of the Chief Executive Officer’s office including keeping and updating database of the Hospital contacts and strategic contacts for the Chief Executive Officer.

Ensure the hard and soft copy of the Chief Executive Officer’s filing systems are in order and up to date, and confidentiality of the information is

Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the Supervisor from time to

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management or any other related filed from a recognized

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant

Ability to engage at all levels within and outside of the

Ability to work with a diverse multicultural

Strong interpersonal and public relation

Good planning, organizing and problem

Ability to work under pressure and willingness to work for extended

Team working skills, accountability, and

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae with position title and vacancy number on the subject line, including names and contacts of three references, current and expected remuneration to recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 4th November, 2021.

The email subject line MUST include Position title and Ref. number being applied for i.e.

“AKHK/ADM/EA/10/21”.

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic

Only shortlisted candidates will be

Please note that Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting and medical examination).

“Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an equal opportunity employer”.