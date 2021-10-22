Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 22, 2021 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, and his allies, were caught up in an altercation inside a club in Kakamega County on Thursday, October 21.

A police report filed at Mumias Police Station in Mumias West Sub-County stated that Echesa’s friend, Rajab Munyendo, approached a woman who was in the company of an area Officer Commanding Station (OCS).

A brawl then ensued between the OCS and Munyendo which escalated inside the club -Jos Lounge Bar.

“It was reported by one Rajab Munyendo, who hails from Shitoto Village in Shianda, that yesterday, they were drinking at Jos Lounge Bar which is within Mumias East Sub-County and in the company of Rashid Echesa and others not stated.”

“It happened that he touched a lady who was in the company of an OCS and as a result, a confrontation ensued between the complainant and the officer,” the report read.

Munyendo accused the OCS of malicious damage, reporting that the law enforcer vandalised his white Mercedes Benz.

“He destroyed my front windscreen, and right and left side mirrors,” Echesa’s friend complained.

Munyendo further alleged that he lost Kshs77,000 during the scuffle.

On his part, Echesa clarified the incident, stating that he was aware of the altercation but was not directly involved.

“That was a battle between two intoxicated people.

“I was not involved. How does their issue concern me,” he wondered.

Investigations into the matter have already begun.

