Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has sensationally claimed that ODM Leader Raila Odinga could lose the 2022 presidency to Deputy President William Ruto, should the former Prime Minister fail in his efforts to work with other Opposition leaders.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, Oparanya said Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka could take away a good number of votes that could otherwise help Raila clinch the presidency should he give a stab at the presidency.

“Obviously, if Kalonzo supports Raila or One Kenya Alliance joins ODM, it will be very easy for Raila to beat Deputy President William Ruto in 2022, but if Kalonzo Musyoka is running, then he will take away some votes from Raila,” Oparanya said.

He said the ODM party is considering finding Raila Odinga’s running mate from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, should Kalonzo Musyoka, who was Raila’s running mate in 2013 and 2017 General Elections, decide to vie for the top seat.

“As a party, we are strategising and we feel that Central Kenya will be the best balancing of votes should Kalonzo leave with his votes,” Oparanya added.

He further urged other One Kenya Alliance principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) to join the ODM party, insisting that it is only through working together that the opposition can win the presidency.

The 2022 presidential race has narrowed down to a two-horse race; Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner Raila Odinga.

The Mount Kenya Foundation, a group tasked with searching for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s preferred successor appears to have settled on Raila Odinga to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST