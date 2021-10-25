Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 25 October 2021 – Esther Musila shared cute photos of her grown-up children spending time with her youthful husband, Guardian Angel, over the weekend.

Esther has three grown-up children from her first marriage – her firstborn son being almost the same age as Guardian Angel.

Musila’s children enjoy a good relationship with Guardian Angel as seen in the photos that she shared on her Instagram page and then deleted after some of her followers responded with mean comments.

Esther revealed in a past interview that her children respect Guardian Angel and always encourages her to continue showering each other with love.

Here are the photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.