M0nday, October 18, 2021 – A former member of the LGBT community in Ghana has sparked massive reactions on social media, following his transformation.

Aaron Adjetey Akrong, who is now addressed as an Evangelist, was gay for several years until he decided to follow Christ.

After ditching his sinful life to pick up the cross, he’s now actively pushing for an anti-LGBT Bill.

A Twitter account that shares Church-related content shared photos of the man’s transformation, starting from when he was “in the world” and after he gave his life to Christ.

The photos have elicited reactions from Twitter users, with people expressing varying opinions.

See them below.

1) Before.

2) After.

