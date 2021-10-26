Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has finally come clean on his tirade that Kikuyus will be outsiders in Raila Odinga’s government and that people from Nyanza will run the show, a remark that did not augur well with the majority of Kenyans especially in this electioneering period.

Speaking during an interview, Junet stated that his sentiments were blown out of context, misinterpreted, misreported and misdirected.

According to Junet, Deputy President William Ruto’s allies were using his sentiments to cause a rift between him and the Mt Kenya people.

“We were in Nyamira for a function which is Gusii land. I was basically addressing the local people of Kisii telling them that as people of Nyanza, we have an opportunity to lead the country.”

“I was so shocked when I saw how people can be so desperate especially the Tanga Tanga people who might have a bankruptcy of ideas,” Junet stated.

Leaders from across the divide faulted Junet for his sentiments with some members of the ODM party calling for his resignation while others said he should retract and apologise.

“I was trying to excite the people, tell them that we need to be together this time so that our numbers can be formidable as Nyanza. I was speaking in Gusii land, not even in Luoland,” he added.

