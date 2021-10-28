Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Ndichu Twins, Eddie and Paul, issued new demands to police during a 5-hour grilling by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives at the Lang’ata Police Station yesterday.

In the statement, the duo argued that the Murgor sisters were also culpable of any criminal or civil proceedings since they were captured on CCTV taking part in the fight.

The two further demanded that the sisters, Stephanie and Cheryl Murgor, be charged with affray, which denotes taking part in a public fight aimed at disrupting the peace.

According to the Kenyan Constitution, Section 92 of the Penal Code, any person who takes part in a fight in a public place is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for one year.

During the grilling, the twins also accused the sisters of being part of an extortionist ring.

In their statement, the duo argued that Stephanie and Cheryl were in the company of two men who were hellbent on extorting them, leading to the altercation.

According to sources, a man identified as Samuel, who was in the company of the two sisters, had attempted to extort Ksh1 million from the twins threatening to leak the video which later appeared online on the night of Sunday, October 17.

The video showed one of the Ndichu brothers, dressed in white, vandalizing a car before heading to the lobby where he took part in a fight at the popular Ole Sereni Hotel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST