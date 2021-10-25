Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 25, 2021 – Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has defended Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, for saying Raila Odinga’s presidency come 2022 will belong to people from Nyanza and that the Kikuyus will just be but visitors.

According to Kega, the statement by Junet was in jest and both the mountain and Lake remain united.

He urged Kenyans not to create a mountain out of an anthill with the statement.

“The Lake and the Mountain remain united. Baba is a statesman.

“My colleague Junet’s statement was in jest. Let’s not create a mountain out of an anthill,” Kega said.

The statement by the ODM legislator has not augured well with a faction of politicians, mostly from Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation camp, especially those from the Mt. Kenya region.

Junet found himself at the centre of criticism after his remark during a fundraiser in Nyamira County, presided over by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Interior CS Fred Matiang’I after he jokingly claimed that should former Prime Minister Raila Odinga bag the presidency, power will be centred in his Nyanza backyard.

The outspoken politician also jokingly told Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, who was also present at the event, that he will soon come to the region as a visitor once Raila rises to the helm of the country’s leadership.

Junet added that Kagwe’s people (Kikuyus) have enjoyed the trappings of power for more than 20 years, and it is now the turn of Nyanza residents to enjoy power should Raila assume office in 2022.

