Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Two women from Eastleigh have faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta for lifting the curfew after their husbands went missing.

They posted a video on social media driving around the streets of Eastleigh at night and claimed that they were searching for their missing husbands.

The aggrieved women said the curfew was a blessing in disguise since their husbands would go home early but after President Uhuru lifted the curfew yesterday, they went missing.

A Twitter user shared the hilarious video and captioned it, “Women in Eastleigh saying Uhuru should bring back the curfew.

“Two women searching for their husbands on the street at 10 pm since the curfew has been lifted,’’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.