Sunday, October 31, 2021 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has responded to claims by Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who has been claiming that the investigation into corruption cases in her county was politically motivated.

On Thursday, Waiguru claimed that the EACC was planning to arrest her for leaving the Jubilee party and joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

However, speaking to reporters in Mombasa, EACC CEO, Twalib Mbarak, said the investigation of Governor Waiguru was ongoing even before she joined the UDA party, and her claims that the commission intended to arrest her were aimed at pursuing political interests.

Mbarak said the investigation into allegations of corruption against Governor Waiguru began while she was in Jubilee and that her move to the UDA recently could be a ploy to seek public support to save her political career.

According to Mbarak, the investigation file against Governor Waiguru is being handled by various investigative experts before being submitted to the DPP for further investigation and final decision making.

Twalib said the final decision will be made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)on whether Waiguru might be arrested and charged.

Mbarak urged politicians who believe the EACC is being misused to wait for the investigation to be completed and the file to be submitted to the DPP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST