Friday, October 1, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has come to the defense of KANU Leader Gideon Moi over allegations by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies that he is a dynasty.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya yesterday during the KANU National Delegates Conference, Raila dismissed Ruto’s claims that Gideon Moi is a dynasty, saying the Baringo Senator has the right, like any other Kenyan, to contest for the presidency, and that his family background shouldn’t be used to discriminate against him.

According to Raila, the “dynasty” tag used in political circles to refer to the Mois, Odingas, and the Kenyattas is discriminatory.

“Mzee Daniel Moi, Gideon’s father, was an ordinary teacher. Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was a metre reader. Both rose from lowly positions to become Heads of State,” said Odinga.

Raila noted Gideon and his co-principals in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) have the right to run for the presidency, their economic backgrounds notwithstanding.

“Sell your agenda to Kenyans, and if they buy it, well and good,” Odinga told Gideon Moi.

At the same time, the former prime minister said he was open to working with Gideon Moi ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Last week, Gideon Moi said he wouldn’t mind working with Raila Odinga in the run-up to next year’s polls.

It is reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta is keen on seeing the OKA principals working closely with Raila Odinga to shore up numbers and increase their chances of victory in 2022.

Uhuru is said to have endorsed Raila’s 2022 presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST