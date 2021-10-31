Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, on Saturday exposed Deputy President William Samoei Ruto after President Uhuru Kenyatta warned Kenyans not to elect thieves in 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had on Friday told Ruiru residents to be cautious and not to elect individuals who would steal everything from the public.

Instead, the Head of State asked Kenyans to elect those that will continue with his legacy and that of former president Mwai Kibaki.

Despite President Uhuru not mentioning anyone, Aden Duale, while in a UDA meeting in Kajiado, scathingly attacked the Head of State for his remarks.

“You are telling us the eight million Jubilee supporters in your own leadership are full of conmen and crooks and thieves.

“That is an insult to the Jubilee family and your supporters,” Duale said.

Kenyans have laughed at Duale’s remarks, saying he has exposed the DP as a patented thief of public money since Uhuru never mentioned anyone in his speech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST