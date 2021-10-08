Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 8, 2021 – Members of Parliament were yesterday treated to drama during a heated debate after Garissa Township legislator Aden Duale, made controversial remarks towards a female counterpart.

During a Parliamentary debate on the insecurity in Northern Kenya, Duale accused Kisumu Woman Representative, Rozaah Buyu, of shouting at him as he made his contribution.

It was at this point that the MP made a controversial remark which interrupted the House proceedings.

“Those of us who do not come from Northern Kenya, please do not play party politics… Don’t shout at me, I am not your boyfriend,” Duale stated.

His remarks immediately sparked a heated exchange on the floor of the House with Buyu rising on a point of order.

“Madam Speaker is the Honorable Member in order to suggest that I, Rozaah Buyu, want him as a boyfriend,” an angered Buyu stated.

Kibwezi East Member of Parliament, Jessica Mbalu, who was chairing the session on behalf of the speaker, had to intervene and ask Duale to apologise for making the remarks.

“Hon Duale, who are you referring to as your girlfriend?” Jessica asked.

However, his apology did not go down well with some of the members of the House, stating that he was not genuine.

“Madam Speaker, as a ranking member and as a person who professes the Islamic faith, I have absolutely no need of a girlfriend whether it is Rozaah Buyu or anybody.

“She should shut up,” Duale responded.

The speaker had to intervene for the second time for the House to resume its normal business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST