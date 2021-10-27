Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – Business almost came to a standstill at one of the bus stations in Machakos after a swarm of bees mounted on a lady’s hand.

According to sources, the middle-aged lady, who hails from Kitui County, was waiting to board a vehicle when the bees attacked her, leaving members of the public in shock.

She started screaming while desperately trying to chase the bees away but her efforts bore no fruits.

When curious members of the public searched the bag she was carrying, they found men’s clothes, a passport, and foreign currency.

It’s believed she had stolen those items.

Witchcraft is common in Machakos and its environs.

Here are the trending photos of the bizarre incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.