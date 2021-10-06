Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 October 2021 – There was drama on Inooro TV when veteran Mugithi artist, Christopher David Mwaura, popularly known as CDM Kiratu, was being interviewed after his seat broke down.

The 69-year-old artist, who is among the pioneers of Kikuyu Benga music, was on the station’s morning show talking about his music career when the unfortunate incident happened.

The show host requested him to perform one of the songs and when he was changing his posture, his seat malfunctioned, leading to a painful downfall.

The host was left shocked by the unexpected turn of events.

The live interview was cut short after the dramatic incident.

Here’s the video.

